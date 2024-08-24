US approves sale of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys to India

Washington DC [US], August 24 : The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has approved a possible foreign military sale of anti-submarine warfare Sonobuoys and related equipment to India at an estimated cost of USD 52.8 million.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification, notifying Congress of this possible sale today, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a release.

Notably, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency is an agency within the United States Department of Defence.

"The Government of India has requested to buy AN/SSQ-53G High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys; AN/SSQ-62F HAASW sonobuoys; AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys; technical and publications and data documentation; US Government and contractor engineering and technical support; and other related elements of logistics and program services and support. The estimated total cost is USD 52.8 million," the agency stated.

This proposed sale will support US' foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to strengthen the United States-India strategic relationship and improving the security of a major defence partner that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

The proposed sale will also improve India's capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations from its MH-60R helicopters. India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.

The agency further added that the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The principal contractor(s) will be Sparton Corporation, located in De Leon Springs, FL, or Undersea Sensor Systems Inc. (USSI), located in Columbia City, IN, or a combination of both. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale, it added.

