US: Authorities identify suspect in Wisconsin school shooting

New York, Dec 17 A teenage student shot dead a teacher and another teenage student at a Christian school in Wisconsin, U.S., police said.

The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old female student from the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison who was found dead from an apparent suicide when officers arrived, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told a press conference on Monday afternoon, adding that the motive remains unclear.

Four other students are being treated at local hospitals, with two in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Barnes, the shooting occurred in a study hall and was initially reported to the police by a second-grader. Police arrived within four minutes.

Barnes added he wants to make sure all family members have been notified before releasing the victims' ages and names.

"This tragedy is a stark reminder that we must do more to protect our children and our educators to ensure that such horrors never happen again," said Jill Underly, Wisconsin's superintendent of public instruction.

"We will not rest until we find solutions that make our schools safe."

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said that he is closely monitoring the incident. "We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond."

However, the Madison Police Department declined to provide details about the four people killed during a shooting at a Christian school Monday morning, citing the need to contact the victims' families before releasing details.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the Madison school shooting.

"The President has been briefed on the school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin. Senior White House officials are in touch with local counterparts in Madison to provide support as needed," senior deputy press secretary Emilie Simons said.

