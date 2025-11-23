US aviation alert near Venezuela as Trump signals no limits on response, deploys B-52 for "attack demo"

Washington, DC [US], November 23 : The United States has issued an updated aviation alert for airspace near Venezuela on the same day President Donald Trump authorised the use of a B-52 nuclear-capable bomber for what officials referred to as an "attack demo."

At 1:08 PM ET, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) circulated a Notice to Airmen cautioning pilots, airlines and air traffic personnel about a "potentially hazardous situation" arising from increased security risks and heightened military activity in and around Venezuelan airspace.

Soon after the advisory was released, the Air Force confirmed that a B-52, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and fighter jets, conducted a bomber attack demonstration in the US Southern Command region. Officials said the operation forms part of ongoing missions targeting drug trafficking networks believed to have links to Venezuela.

The FAA alert applies to the Maiquetia Flight Information Region, which encompasses all Venezuelan airspace and portions of the southern Caribbean, including areas above Colombia, Guyana, Brazil and Trinidad.

The notice warns that threats could affect aircraft "at all altitudes", covering overflights, departures, arrivals and even planes on the ground.

This advisory was issued as Trump continues to keep open the possibility of military action against Venezuela, amid what has been described as the largest US troop deployment in the Caribbean since the Cold War.

He has portrayed the pressure campaign as a move against "narco-terrorists" allegedly acting under Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump stated he "probably would talk to" Maduro but emphasised he was "not ruling out anything", indicating that military intervention remains a potential option.

He accused Maduro of causing "tremendous damage" to the US by enabling drug smuggling and illegal immigration.

Later in the day, Maduro signalled his willingness to engage in dialogue with the Trump administration, adding to speculation over future developments.

Meanwhile, Washington is expected to move towards designating the Cartel de los Soles, which it claims is directed by Maduro, as a terrorist organisation.

This latest escalation follows the arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying naval group in the Caribbean, alongside continuing US operations aimed at intercepting vessels suspected of transporting narcotics.

