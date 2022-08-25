US: Baltimore shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

One person died and six others sustained injuries in an apparent targeted shooting in the US state of Maryland on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said one victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. All of the victims are adult males.

Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle is a 4-door silver Lexus sedan.

"On August 24, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., Northwest District officers were summoned to the intersection of Shirley Avenue and Park Heights Avenue to investigate a reported shooting," the Baltimore police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"When officers arrived at the scene, they learned multiple victims were shot at the location. Two victims were located at the scene. Five victims suffering from gunshot wounds walked into area hospitals seeking treatment," it added.

Addressing a press conference, Baltimore Police Chief Michael Harrison said that the shooting was a targeted one.

"When you get out of a vehicle and open fire indiscriminately on a large group of people, that appears that all of them are targeted," Harrison said was quoted as saying by Fox News.

"Once again, bright afternoon, in broad daylight, the brazenness of these offenders to pull up, get out of a car and then open fire on a group of people minding their own business is unconscionable," he added.

The Police said that homicide investigators were called to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

