US-based AHEAD plans to hire over 1K workers in next 12 months in India

New Delhi, Nov 7 Leading provider of cloud, data, and engineering solutions AHEAD on Tuesday announced the opening of a dedicated service delivery office in Gurugram and said it plans to hire over 1,000 individuals over the next 12 months in the country.

This marks AHEAD's inaugural office outside of the US and underscores the company’s commitment to the Indian market as a pivotal component of its global expansion strategy.

"The launch of our first delivery centre outside the US is set to catalyse innovation and digital growth in the country. We are committed to leveraging the exceptional technology talent available in India, with plans to hire over 1,000 individuals to bolster our service delivery," Praveen Grover, Vice President and Managing Director, AHEAD India, said in a statement.

Through the new office, the company said it not only accelerates its client delivery capabilities and expands its talent base, but it has also aimed at integrating itself into the local culture.

"India’s digital growth story is among the most exciting opportunities globally, and we are thrilled to be part of it. Through our first overseas delivery location, we aim to make a sustainable and positive impact for our clients," said Daniel Adamany, Founder and CEO, AHEAD.

AHEAD provides an extensive range of advanced technology-driven services and solutions across cloud, digital engineering, data and analytics, data centre modernisation, business automation, cybersecurity, and managed services.

