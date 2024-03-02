US begins airdropping humanitarian aid into Gaza

Washington, DC [US], March 2 : The United States has begun airdropping humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to two US officials, as reported by CNN.

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced the US airdrops of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, stating that they will commence "very soon."

However, he announced this after saying, "Aid flowing to Gaza is nowhere nearly enough."

A US official said that three US C-130s dropped humanitarian supplies over Gaza on Saturday, according to CNN.

There were 66 total bundles dropped22 from each aircraft, the official added.

The bundles included meals dropped for the Gazans, however, there were no water or medical supplies, CNN reported.

The US decision comes in the wake of Biden's commitment to airdrop food aid to the people of Gaza, with a determination to deploy every available resource to ensure additional supplies reach the region.

During discussions in the Oval Office, Biden provided a mixed assessment of the ongoing hostage talks between Israel and Hamas.

Expressing hope for a potential deal by Ramadan, he also acknowledged the possibility that an agreement "may not get there," as reported by CNN.

Responding to queries about a potential ceasefire by Monday, a date previously suggested by Biden, he conceded that achieving such an outcome seemed unlikely at the moment.

"It looks like we're still it's not there yet. I think we'll get there, but it's not there yet. And it may not get there now," Biden remarked, offering a realistic view of the challenges involved in brokering an agreement between Israel and Hamas. He maintained optimism, stating, "It's not over till it's over."

Earlier, during the meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Biden stressed the importance of adding more trucks and routes to ensure the efficient delivery of aid to the people in Gaza.

"We're going to insist that Israel facilitate more trucks and more routes to get more and more people the help they need, no excuses," Biden asserted.

