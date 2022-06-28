US begins talks with India on how Russia oil price caps work: NSA Sullivan

The United States has begun talks with India on how Russian oil price caps, National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday as he described New Delhi as one of the key consuming countries of Russian oil.

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Germany on Monday on the margins of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit.

When asked about discussions between the two leaders about India's purchases of Russian oil, Sullivan said, "One aspect of that, of course, is intensive engagement with key consuming countries. India is one of those countries. That engagement has begun. We have begun talks with India on how the price cap would work and what implications would be."

Biden did not speak directly about this issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, however, senior government officials have discussed the topic, Sullivan noted.

"The President did not speak with Prime Minister Modi about this yesterday, but at senior levels of the U.S. government, we had communications with the Indians yesterday. Before it goes to leader-to-leader level, we need to work through the details with their team at basically the Cabinet-level, which is where it is right now," he said.

On Monday, PM Modi attended the G7 where he integrated with several world leaders including Biden. "Interacting with @POTUS @JoeBiden and PM @JustinTrudeau during the @G7 Summit," PM Modi tweeted.

On Saturday, US National Security coordinator John Kirby said that the US wanted other countries including India to help them increase the costs and consequences of the war on Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the Ukraine conflict.

Addressing a press briefing, Kirby said the US shares a deep partnership with India but Washington wants international pressure on Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.

"We're glad that India is coming. There are a lot to discuss on the agenda with India. We have a very deep partnership with them, even in the defence world," he said.

"I'll let Indian leaders speak for themselves here, but obviously, what President Biden is focused on, what the administration is focused on is making sure that the costs keep rising for Putin, that it's harder for him to wage war. And obviously, we want to see all nations participate in those kinds of efforts," Kirby added.

India in recent weeks has spiked energy imports from Russian despite global sanctions on Moscow. US officials conveyed the message to India there is no ban on energy imports from Russia but they do not want to see a rapid acceleration.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier this month hit back at the unfair criticism of Indian oil purchase from Russia amid the Ukraine war that has created a knock-off effect on the world economy.

( With inputs from ANI )

