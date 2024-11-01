US: Biden-Harris administration extends Diwali wishes

Washington DC [US], November 1 : The US administration led by the US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

"The Biden-Harris Administration wishes a happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights!" the White House said in a post on X.

Leaders from around the world expressed their heartfelt greetings to people of India on Diwali, highlighting the spirit of unity and cultural appreciation that the festival of lights represents.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was among leaders who extended Diwali wishes.

Starmer shared a photo holding a plate of diyas (earthen lamps) at his residence at 10 Downing Street beautifully adorned with marigold flowers and 'rangoli.'

In a post on X, he wrote, "Happy Diwali to all those celebrating across the UK, I wish you and your family a joyful celebration. This is a time of coming together, abundance and welcome, and a moment to fix our eyes on the light which always triumphs over the darkness."

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1851931425991282911

Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), shared a video on Thursday featuring the White House military band playing the prayer "Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare" as part of Diwali celebrations.

In the video posted by Gopinath on X, the White House was beautifully adorned with marigold flowers, and many guests were seen wearing traditional Indian attire.

"Wonderful to hear the White House military band play Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare for Diwali. Happy Diwali," she wrote in her post.

https://x.com/GitaGopinath/status/1851845494340714528

The White House hosted a Diwali celebration, honouring Indian Americans' contributions to the "US-India bond."

https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/1851469872418447453

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti praised the event and highlighted the significance of Diwali and Indian Americans' valuable contributions.

