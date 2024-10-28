US: Bidens to celebrate Diwali one last time at the White House in Washington

Washington [US], October 28 : The American First Lady, Dr Jill Biden, and President Joe Biden will host a Diwali celebration at the White House on Monday, inviting Indian-Americans from across the United States to attend. This will be the couple's last Diwali celebration as President and First Lady.

Over the years, the Bidens' Diwali celebration has added a unique touch to this luminous tradition. As in previous years, the President will light a traditional lamp in the Blue Room before his remarks and the festivities with the large Indian American community, according to the White House.

The celebration, characterised by lights, colour, music, and dancing, will feature traditional performances and dancers. The East Room festivities will also include the President introducing a video message from Sunita Williams, a NASA astronaut currently stationed at the International Space Station.

Diwali events at the White House began with President George W. Bush in 2003 and have included President Barack Obama lighting a diya in the Oval Office, as well as then-Vice President Biden hosting a reception in 2016. President Donald Trump continued the Diwali tradition in 2017 by lighting a diya alongside his daughter Ivanka and Indian American members of his administration. However, in 2018, the crucial midterm elections disrupted the 15-year-long tradition of formal Diwali celebrations at the White House.

As Diwali approaches and Election Day draws near, South Asian Americans see a unique opportunity to "drive out darkness" and usher in a brighter, more hopeful future by casting their votes. According to Ajay Bhutoria, a community leader, South Asian advocate, and longtime supporter of Kamala Harris, who is working to mobilise South Asian, Asian American, and AAPI voters across the United States, this year, Diwali falls just days before November 5, 2024, marking a symbolic alignment for the Indian American community to make their voices heard.

Bhutoria said, "This Diwali, let's drive out the darkness: vote for Harris-Walz. This election season coincides with Diwali, the festival of lights celebrated by millions of South Asians around the world. Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, of knowledge over ignorance. This year, as we light the diyas in our homes, let us also shine a light on democracy. Just as we come together to dispel darkness and bring light and prosperity, we can drive away the darkness of division and hate by voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who are dedicated to a brighter, more inclusive America."

With Asian Americans being the fastest-growing racial group in the country, according to the Pew Research Center, the Diwali celebrations each year represent the changing demographics of the nation.

