US: Bill Gates flags off first India Day celebrations in Seattle

Seattle [US], August 17 : Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates flagged off the first India Day celebrations in the Greater Seattle Area in the United States.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held during the celebrations and dignitaries including Bill Gates spoke during the event.

A huge number of balloons draped in the colours of the Indian flag were flown to mark the celebrations.

Congresswomen Suzan K DelBene and Kim Schrier and Congressman Adam Smith, along with Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck and Washington Secretary of State, Steve Hobbs participated in the celebrations.

Additionally, Mayors from Bellevue, Tacoma, Kent, Auburn, Renton, SeaTac, Snoqualmie and Mercer Island also joined the event.

"Thank you, Mr. Bill Gates, for flagging off the First India Day celebrations in the Greater Seattle area," the Indian Consulate General in Seattle stated in a post on X.

"Deeply appreciate the participation of Congresswomen Suzan K DelBene and Kim Schrier and Congressman Adam Smith, along with Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck and Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. Thanks also to the Mayors of Bellevue, Tacoma, Kent, Auburn, Renton, SeaTac, Snoqualmie and Mercer Island for joining in to support the Indian community," it added.

Earlier, celebrations for the 78th Independence Day were also held at the Indian Consulate General in Seattle on August 15.

India celebrated its 78th Independence Day today, marking 77 years of freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at the Red Fort in the national capital for the 11th consecutive time on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

