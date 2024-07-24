US: Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park closed after hydrothermal explosion

Montana [US], July 24 : A localized hydrothermal explosion took place near Sapphire Pool in Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park, located North of Old Faithful on Tuesday, the National Park Service reported in a statement.

The Yellowstone National Park said in a statement that the Biscuit Basin is temporarily closed due to the hydrothermal explosion.

In a post on X, the Yellowstone National Park said, "(Heads Up!) Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park temporarily closed due to a hydrothermal explosion.

The National Park Service statement further said the parking lot and boardwalks are also closed because of safety concerns. However, the Grand Loop will be open, the statement said.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the extent of damage also remains unknown, the statement said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) and park staff will scrutinize the area and reopen the park once it is deemed safe.

According to a statement from USGS Volcanoes "Yellowstone Park staff are on scene assessing conditions after a small hydrothermal explosion occurred on July 23 in Biscuit Basin. There are no reports of injuries. The boardwalk, on the other hand, will need a few repairs. The area remains temporarily closed."

The statement added that there are no changes in the Yellowstone region as per the latest monitoring data and the explosion does not reflect any change to the Yellowstone super volcano. The volcanic system remains at normal activity level, the statement added.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

