US: Block party shooting in Detroit leaves 2 dead, 19 injured

Detroit [US], July 8 : Two individuals have died and 19 others sustained injuries following a shooting at a block party in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police, CNN reported.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning, with gunfire erupting shortly before 2:30 am ET, as reported by CNN affiliate WDIV.

Michigan State Police indicated that the surviving victims suffered from "various injuries." Specific details on the nature of injuries, including the number of gunshot wounds versus other forms of injuries, remain unclear.

As of now, law enforcement has not made any arrests in connection with the shooting. Michigan State Police are supporting the Detroit Police Department in conducting a thorough investigation.

"At this time, investigators and forensic personnel are analysing all available evidence and will be continuing their work through the weekend," stated Detroit police in an email to CNN on Sunday.

The statement continued: "DPD will be implementing a comprehensive new strategy regarding block parties and will provide full details tomorrow at a briefing with the chief and the mayor."

Studies conducted by law enforcement and independent researchers consistently highlight the summer months, particularly July 1-7, as periods of heightened gun violence across the United States, encompassing both mass shootings and individual incidents, CNN reported.

