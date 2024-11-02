US bolsters Middle East presence with ballistic missile defences to promote de-escalation

Washington DC [US], November 2 : The United States is bolstering its military presence in the Middle East to safeguard its citizens, protect Israel, and promote de-escalation through diplomacy and deterrence.

As part of this effort, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defence destroyers, fighter squadrons, tanker aircraft, and B-52 long-range strike bombers to the region.

In a statement, the Department of Defence (DoD) said, "In keeping with our commitments to the protection of US citizens and forces in the Middle East, the defence of Israel, and de-escalation through deterrence and diplomacy, the Secretary of Defence ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defence destroyers, fighter squadron and tanker aircraft, and several US Air Force B-52 long-range strike bombers to the region. These forces will begin to arrive in the coming months as the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group prepares to depart."

It added, "These deployments build on the recent decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defence system to Israel as well as DoD's sustained Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) posture in the Eastern Mediterranean. These movements demonstrate the flexible nature of the US global defence posture and the US capability to deploy worldwide on short notice to meet evolving national security threats."

The Pentagon statement further said that the Defence Secretary has reiterated his commitment that the United States will take all the necessary measures to defend its people.

"Secretary Austin continues to make clear that should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every measure necessary to defend our people," the statement said.

The move comes after Austin on Thursday spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to explore opportunities for de-escalation amidst rising Middle East tensions.

Their conversation highlighted the US' support for Israel's security, particularly in the face of threats from Iran and Iranian proxies.

Sharing a post on X, Austin wrote, "I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to discuss opportunities for regional de-escalation. I reaffirmed that the United States remains fully prepared to defend US personnel, Israel, and partners across the region against threats from Iran and Iran-backed proxies."

