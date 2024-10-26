US boosts Taiwan's defence with USD 1.988 billion arms deal amid China tensions

Washington DC, [US], October 26 : United States announced its approval for potential sales of radar systems and surface-to-air missile systems to Taiwan, with a total value of approximately USD 1.988 billion in order to enhance its defence capabilities amid rising Chinese tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

This marked the 17th instance and the fifth since Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections on January 13 that US President Joe Biden's administration has authorised an arms sale to Taiwan, according to Focus Taiwan.

According to a press release from the Pentagon's Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the latest arms sales package to Taiwan features AN/TPS-77 and AN/TPS-78 Radar Turnkey Systems, along with related equipment, at an estimated cost of USD 828 million.

The DSCA noted that these systems would enhance Taiwan's ability to address current and future threats by offering multi-mission, ground-based radar solutions for medium- to long-range air surveillance.

The report states that the arms sales package also includes the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System and associated equipment, with an estimated cost of USD 1.16 billion.It added that the system will enhance Taiwan's capacity to defend its airspace, bolster regional security, and improve interoperability with the US

The report further noted that in Taipei, the Presidential Office released a statement thanking the US government for its support of Taiwan's defence capabilities, in line with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances. The Act commits the US to supplying Taiwan with the necessary weapons for self-defence.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that the new weapons will strengthen its defence capabilities, particularly in light of the increased military operations by the Chinese People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese military action has heightened tensions between Taiwan and China as Beijing conducts several military operations around the island.

Taiwan has been a separate, independent region since 1949; however, China considers Taiwan an integral part of its territory and has threatened to use force to reclaim it.

According to the report, the MND stated that the missile system, which has been effective in supporting Ukraine against Russian forces in the ongoing conflict, will improve the overall air defence capabilities of Taiwan's military.

According to the MND statement, the system includes automated detection, fire control command, and intelligence integration capabilities.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has informed the U.S. Congress about the potential sales.

Following this notification, there will be a 30-day congressional review period. If Congress approves, the US government will issue an official letter of offer and acceptance to Taiwan, initiating a process that will ultimately result in a final contract and delivery terms.

As of Friday, there was no information regarding the expected duration of this process.

