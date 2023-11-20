US borders "most unsafe" in world history: Donald Trump slams Biden administration

Texas [US], November 20 : Former US President Donald Trump visited Texas near the US-Mexico border on Sunday (local time) and attacked the Biden administration over his 'anti-migrant' rhetoric, calling the US borders the "most unsafe" in the history of the world, CNN reported.

Speaking at the South Texas International Airport, Trump bashed President Joe Biden over his handling of the border, arguing that the US now has the "most unsecure border in the history, I believe, really, of the world."

During the visit, Trump also received the endorsement of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"We need Donald J. Trump back as our president of the United States of America," the Republican governor said at an event with the former president in Edinburg, Texas.

The former president has been ramping up his rhetoric on the campaign trail, promising to conduct the "largest domestic deportation operation in American history" if he wins the White House next year. He has said that undocumented immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country".

"There's never been anything like this. Our country is being invaded. This is an invasion,".

Notably, the Republican frontrunner has made 'curtailing illegal immigration' a cornerstone of his 2024 campaign, CNN reported.

The former President is also planning a widespread expansion of his administration's hard-line immigration policies that would restrict both legal and illegal immigration, should he be elected to a second term.

The plans include rounding up undocumented immigrants already in the US and placing them in detention camps to await deportation. Such a proposal would necessitate building large camps to house migrants waiting for deportation and tapping federal and local law enforcement to assist with arrests of undocumented immigrants across the country, according to CNN.

"Stopping the invasion at our southern border is an urgent national security necessity and one of President Trump's top priorities. For that reason, he has laid out - in his own speeches and Agenda 47 platform - by far the most detailed program for securing the border, stopping illegal immigration, and removing those who should never have been allowed into our country in the first place," a spokesperson for the Trump campaign said in a statement to CNN.

On the other hand, the officials of President Joe Biden's campaign have outrightly slammed the policies, calling them "unAmerican."

"Simply put, Donald Trump is going after immigrants, our rights, our safety and our democracy. And that is really what's on the ballot next year," said Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

The Biden campaign also blasted Trump's visit to the US-Mexico border, casting the former president's immigration policies as "inhumane" and "draconian."

The former president has been pointing to the Israel-Hamas war to advocate an immigration crackdown.

Trump has also pushed for "ideological screenings" of immigrants, blocking immigrants and refugees from predominantly Muslim countries, and deporting people in the US on visas who he argues have "jihadist sympathies", CNN reported.

