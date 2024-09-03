US captures ISIS leader who escaped detention facility in Syria

Tampa (Florida) [US], September 3 : The United States has captured an ISIS leader who helped members of the terror group after they escaped from a detention facility in Syria, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

US forces working with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), captured the ISIS leader Khaled Ahmed al-Danda, who was assessed as helping ISIS fighters, after escape from a Raqqah Detention Facility in Syria, as per an official statement.

"Over 9,000 ISIS detainees remain in over 20 SDF detention facilities in Syria, a literal and figurative 'ISIS Army' in detention," Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander, US Central Command said.

Gen Kurilla stated that if a large number of these ISIS fighters escaped, it would pose an extreme danger to the region and beyond. "We will continue to work with the international community to repatriate these ISIS fighters to their countries of origin for final adjudication," he said.

Previously, on August 29, five ISIS Foreign Terrorist Fighter detainees (two Russians, two Afghans, and one Libyan) had escaped from the Raqqah Detention Facility.

The SDF recaptured two escapees- Imam Abdulwahed Akhwan (Russian) and Muhammad Noh Muhammad (Libyan).

Three escapees Timor Talbrken Abdash (Russian) and Shuab Muhammad Al-Abdli and Atal Khaled Zar (both Afghans) remain at large, the US CENTCOM said

Also, US Central Command forces successfully destroyed two missile systems in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, a statement dated September 2 stated.

It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region as per the statement which added that these actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels.

It also condemned the Houthis' latest attacks on ships off the coast of Yemen, saying the rebel group deployed two ballistic missiles and a drone against the Panama-flagged MV Blue Lagoon and the Saudi-owned MV Amjad.

Both vessels were laden with crude oil, the US CENTCOM said adding that the MV Amjad was carrying approximately two million barrels of oil, almost twice the amount onboard the Greek-owned MV Delta Sounion, which the Houthis attacked on Aug. 21.

Currently, salvage efforts are underway in the Southern Red Sea for the disabled MV Delta Sounion, which is still on fire and threatens the possibility of a major environmental disaster.

These reckless acts of terrorism by the Houthis continue to destabilize regional and global commerce, as well as put the lives of civilian mariners and maritime ecosystems at risk, the US CENTCOM said.

