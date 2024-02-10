US carries fresh strikes against Houthi missiles in Red Sea

Sanaa [Yemen], February 10 : Amid the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea, the United States carried out fresh 'self-defence' strikes against multiple Houthi missiles that presented an "imminent threat" to the US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that it conducted strikes against two mobile unmanned surface vessels (USV), four mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and one mobile land attack cruise missile (LACM).

"On Feb. 9, between the hours of 3 am - 9:40 pm (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted self-defense strikes against two mobile unmanned surface vessels (USV), four mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and one mobile land attack cruise missile (LACM) that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," the US Central Command posted on X.

"CENTCOM identified these missiles and USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region. These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," it added.

Earlier this month, the US and the UK launched air and surface strikes, which also included fighter jets, against Houthi sites in Yemen on Saturday. Overall, 30 targets were hit at least ten different sites, reported CNN.

Recently, the US Navy seized Iranian-made ballistic and cruise missile components off the coast of Somalia, intended for the Houthis. Two US Navy SEALs lost their lives during the operation, according to CNN.

Moreover, the US in retaliation, has conducted multiple strikes inside Yemen against Houthi weapons depots, command and control nodes, and storage facilities since January 11. While the degradation of Houthi weapons capabilities has occurred, officials have refrained from specifying the extent.

The Houthi rebels, who are an Iran-aligned group, started the strikes in retaliation for Israel's Gaza conflict. The Houthis have said that they will not stop attacking until Israel ends the hostilities in Gaza.

