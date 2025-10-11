US CENTCOM chief visited Gaza to oversee implementation of coordination centre

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 11 : US Central Command (CENTCOM) Admiral Brad Cooper, on Saturday, stated that he returned to Israel after visiting Gaza to oversee the implementation of a coordination centre as a ceasefire took hold in the territory.

https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/1976982921430155740

US Central Command wrote on X, "Just returned from a visit inside Gaza to inform how we are moving forward to establish a CENTCOM-led Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC) that will synchronise activities to support post-conflict stabilisation."

"America's sons and daughters in uniform are answering the call to deliver peace in the Middle East in support of the Commander in Chief's direction in this historic moment. This great effort will be achieved with no US boots on the ground in Gaza," the CENTCOM Commander added.

Notably, US service members had begun arriving in Israel as part of an effort to establish the post-ceasefire coordination centre. About 200 service members will be involved.

The troops will be focused on assisting with the flow of humanitarian and logistical aid, as well as security assistance, into Gaza, the official said.

The US service members will also be monitoring "the efforts towards achieving civilian governance in Gaza," the official added.

As part of the ceasefire agreement reached earlier this week, Israel has agreed to allow 600 humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza each day. These trucks, operated by the United Nations and other donors, aim to bring much-needed relief to civilians affected by the conflict, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the release of Palestinian prisoners, another key element of the ceasefire. Inmates scheduled for release have been moved to detention facilities in southern Israel.

According to a spokesperson from Israel's prison services, the prisoners have been transferred to deportation complexes located in Ofer and Ketziot prisons. They are now awaiting further instructions from what the spokesperson referred to as the "political echelon".

On Friday, Israel's Justice Ministry published the names of 250 Palestinian prisoners who are set to be released under the agreement. Of those listed, 142 are slated for deportation, while the remaining individuals will return either to the occupied West Bank or East Jerusalem, as per CNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor