US CENTCOM, Iraqi Security Forces kill 4 ISIS leaders

Washington DC [US], September 14 : The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Friday (local time) that they, alongwith Iraqi Security Forces killed four ISIS leaders in a post-raid assessment.

The CENTCOM and Iraqi Security Forces conducted a partnered raid in Western Iraq that resulted in the death of 14 ISIS operatives on August 29, the statement added.

In a post on X, the CENTCOM said, "U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces and Iraqi Security Forces conducted a partnered raid in Western Iraq that resulted in the death of 14 ISIS operatives on 29 August. This operation targeted ISIS leaders and served to disrupt and degrade ISIS' ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond."

https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/1834718944940507241

"CENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS, who continues to threaten the United States, our allies and partners, and regional stability," said General Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander, US Central Command.

As part of the on-going post-raid assessment, CENTCOM can confirm that four ISIS leaders were killed including: Ahmad Hamid Husayn Abd-al-Jalil al-Ithawi, responsible for all operations in Iraq, Abu Hammam, responsible for overseeing all operations in Western Iraq, Abu-'Ali al-Tunisi, responsible for overseeing technical development, and Shakir Abud Ahmad al-Issawi, responsible for overseeing military operations in Western Iraq, the statement added.

The statement further said that additional updates will be released as the post-raid assessment continues.

Seven US troops were also injured during the raid. CENTCOM said at the time there was no indication of any civilian casualties, CNN reported.

Iraq postponed announcing an end-date for the US-led military coalition's presence in the country as the Middle East continues to grapple with tensions, CNN reported.

The US has almost 2,500 troops in Iraq who have been operating there in an "advice and assist" capacity since December 2021, when the US military announced the end of its combat role in the country, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor