US Charge d'Affaires to Bangladesh talks of impending Feb polls in her farewell call with Yunus

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 29 : US Charge d'Affaires to Bangladesh Tracey Ann Jacobson paid a farewell call on Interim Government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Monday.

During the meeting, the two discussed the upcoming February parliamentary elections and referendum and overall bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, they discussed the upcoming February parliamentary elections and referendum, as well as trade, civil aviation, labour reforms initiated by the Interim Government, and overall bilateral relations between the two countries.

US Chargé d'Affaires Pays Farewell Call on Chief Adviser DHAKA, December 29:

"Jacobson, who is returning home after an eventful year in Bangladesh, appreciated the leadership of the Chief Adviser over the past 17 months and reiterated the support of the United States government for the February elections. The Chief Adviser reaffirmed his government's commitment to holding free, fair, and peaceful elections, adding that full preparations were underway to ensure the success of both the parliamentary elections and the referendum," the statement read further.

Yunus said that his government will take stringent actions against those trying to disrupt elections.

""We are fully prepared," Professor Yunus said, adding that any attempts to disrupt peace ahead of the elections would be dealt with firmly. The US Charge d'Affaires lauded the reforms undertaken by the Interim Government and, in particular, praised the "truly remarkable and extraordinary" labour laws, saying they would help attract greater foreign direct investment to Bangladesh," the statement said.

"She also commended the Interim Government for withdrawing 45 of the 46 cases that had been filed against the country's labour leaders under previous governments. In response, the Chief Adviser described the new labour ordinance as a "excellent piece of legislation," adding that leading Bangladeshi labour activists have publicly welcomed the reforms and the ratification of International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions by the Interim Government," the statement said further.

The two also discussed funding for Rohingya humanitarian assistance.

"They also discussed funding for Rohingya humanitarian assistance. Chief Adviser thanked the United States for continued support for the Rohingyas," the statement said.

"The United States remains the single largest donor to life-saving humanitarian aid for more than one million forcibly displaced Rohingya living in camps in southeastern Bangladesh," Yunus noted and expressed the hope that such support will continue in the future, the statement quoted.

Yunus then thanked Jacobson for her work in Bangladesh at a tumultuous time.

"The Chief Adviser thanked the US Charge d'Affaires for her "critical work" during her year-long tenure and for being a "friend to Bangladesh" and extended invitation to her to visit in future. National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman and SDG Coordinator and Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed were also present at the meeting," the statement concluded.

The time is indeed a difficult one for Bangladesh with mob rule taking over the nation and killing the minorities.

