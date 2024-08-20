US civil rights activist Jesse Jackson makes surprise appearance at Democratic Convention, receives emotional tribute

Chicago [US], August 20 : American civil rights activist, Reverend Jesse Jackson recieved a standing ovation at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago when he made a surpise appearance on Monday (local time).

A well-known figure in the US civil rights movement, Rev Jackson received a tribute from the Democrats for his tireless dedication to advancing civil rights and equality for all Americans, reported CNN.

He came at the DNC on a wheelchair- due to his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease, which was detected in 2017, and since then, kept him out of the spotlight.

The 82-year-old civil rights leader appeared on stage Monday night, alongside Reverend Al Sharpton and NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

He received a standing ovation and waved to the crowd. He, however, did not speak.

Earlier in the night, the Democratic Party chair, Jamie Harrison, acknowledged that Jackson's 1984 DNC speech in Chicago served as inspiration for him and the nation to "keep hope alive." As a teenager, Jackson joined the civil rights movement and worked under Martin Luther King Jr, according to CNN.

Just before King was slain in 1968, he was standing next to the civil rights activist on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel. Jackson established the Chicago-based civil rights group Operation PUSH (People United to Save Humanity), which aimed to empower African Americans, following the death of Martin Luther King.

The Democratic National Convention kicked off on Monday (August 19) in Chicago in the presence of keynote speakers, including First Lady Jill Biden, and the former US Secretary of State, Hilary Clinton.

Harris is the first Asian American woman and Black woman to head a significant party ticket.

Earlier last month, a virtual vote officially recognised the vice president as the Democratic nominee. After Biden withdrew from the contest and backed her, the party came together in support of her.

Harris secured her party's nomination for president, after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June. On the other hand, Trump is eyeing a comeback to the White House after a bitter exit in 2020.

