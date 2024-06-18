US condemns China over collision in South China Sea

Washington, DC [US], June 18 : The United States strongly criticised China following a collision between a Chinese vessel and a Philippine supply ship in the disputed South China Sea. This incident marks the latest in a series of escalating confrontations that have heightened concerns about potential global conflict in this strategically vital waterway, CNN reported.

According to statements from both nations, the collision occurred near Second Thomas Shoal in the contested Spratly Islands early Monday, with each side blaming the other for the incident.

China asserts "indisputable sovereignty" over nearly all of the South China Sea, including most islands and sandbars, many of which are hundreds of miles from mainland China.

However, multiple governments, including the Philippines, assert competing claims to these territories.

MaryKay Carlson, the US ambassador to Manila, condemned China's actions as "aggressive, dangerous manoeuvres" that resulted in bodily injury and damage to Philippine vessels.

The collision occurred just weeks after Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. cautioned that the death of any Filipino citizen at the hands of another country in the South China Sea would be considered "very close" to an act of war.

Marcos has sought closer ties with the US, which has reaffirmed its commitment to a 1951 mutual defence treaty with the Philippines, promising to defend each other if attacked by a third party.

This incident represents the latest in a series of recent confrontations between Manila and Beijing, raising concerns among Western observers about the potential for these incidents to escalate into an international crisis should China, a global power, opt for more forceful actions against the Philippines.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated on Monday that "the United States stands with its ally, the Philippines, and condemns the escalatory and irresponsible actions taken by China."

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell discussed the collision with Philippine Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Theresa Lazaro, emphasizing that China obstructed a lawful maritime operation by the Philippines in the South China Sea, thus interfering with their freedom of navigation.

This latest incident coincides with the enactment of a new Chinese law on Saturday, authorizing its coast guard to seize foreign ships and detain crews suspected of trespassing for up to 60 days without trial.

The Chinese coast guard responded to the collision on Monday by accusing a Philippine supply ship of "ignoring China's repeated solemn warnings" and approaching a Chinese vessel in "an unprofessional manner," leading to the collision.

In contrast, Philippine authorities accused Chinese ships of engaging in "dangerous manoeuvres" such as "ramming and towing" Philippine vessels.

Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla emphasized that the "main issue remains the illegal presence and actions of Chinese vessels within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, which infringes on our sovereignty and sovereign rights."

In a significant legal development, an international tribunal in The Hague ruled in favour of the Philippines in a landmark maritime dispute in 2016, determining that China lacks a legal basis for claiming historic rights to most of the South China Sea. However, Beijing has chosen to disregard this ruling and has continued to assert its territorial claims aggressively in this resource-rich and strategically important region.

The Spratly Islands, where the collision occurred, are part of a largely uninhabited archipelago where significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered. These islands are claimed not only by China and the Philippines but also by Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.

The Philippine vessel involved in Monday's collision was on a mission to resupply soldiers stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre, a deteriorating Philippine Navy landing craft deliberately grounded in 1999 with a national flag proudly hoisted to assert Philippine territorial claims over Second Thomas Shoal.

Chinese Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu accused the Philippines of "illegally" delivering supplies to the stranded warship and justified Chinese actions as "reasonable, legal, and professional."

Gan warned the Philippines that any infringement or provocation would be futile, asserting the readiness of the Chinese Coast Guard to defend national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

Unlike previous incidents, where Philippine authorities swiftly issued statements and visual evidence, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela declined to comment on the collision to CNN, while the Armed Forces of the Philippines also refrained from providing detailed information on the incident.

Instead, Philippine officials broadly condemned China's actions. Philippine Defense Minister Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. stated, "China's dangerous and reckless behaviour in the West Philippine Sea will be met with resistance by the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Their actions contradict their claims of acting in good faith and with decency."

Teodoro emphasized the Philippine commitment to protect territorial integrity, sovereignty, and sovereign rights, urging the international community to recognize China's actions as the true barriers to peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor