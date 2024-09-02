US condemns China's aggressive actions amid escalating South China Sea tensions between Beijing, Manila

Beijing [China], September 2 : Amid growing tension in the South China Sea between China and the Philippines, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller condemned China's aggressive actions.

In a post on X, Miller stated, "The United States stands with our Philippine allies and condemns the dangerous and escalatory actions by the PRC against lawful Philippine maritime operations near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea."

The US response followed accusations from both China and the Philippines of ships ramming each other. On August 29, 2024, the Philippine Coast Guard reported that a Chinese vessel had "deliberately rammed" one of its ships three times near Sabina Shoal, a feature in the Spratly Islands.

The ongoing tensions between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea have intensified recently, with both nations accusing each other of provocative actions. The dispute centres around the South China Sea's strategic and resource-rich waters, which are claimed in part or in whole by several countries, including China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei.

Recent tensions between China and the Philippines have heightened significantly, primarily due to ongoing disputes in the South China Sea. The conflict centres around conflicting territorial claims, with China asserting dominance over almost the entire sea based on its "nine-dash line," while the Philippines relies on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to justify its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In July 2016, an international tribunal in The Hague ruled in favour of the Philippines, invalidating China's extensive claims, but China dismissed the decision and persisted in its activities in the disputed waters. By April 2020, reports emerged of increased harassment by Chinese vessels against Philippine fishing boats and military ships. The situation further escalated in March 2021, when the Philippines protested the presence of numerous Chinese fishing boats in the Whitsun Reef, prompting international concern over China's aggressive maritime actions.

Tensions continued into April 2022, when a Chinese coast guard ship reportedly used water cannons against a Philippine resupply mission near Ayungin Shoal, leading to intense diplomatic exchanges.

