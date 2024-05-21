US condoles deaths of Iran's president, foreign minister in helicopter crash

Washington, DC [US], May 21 : United States on Monday condoled the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash in the country's mountainous northwest region.

The chopper, which also carried other officials, had disappeared in the mountains of northwestern Iran after making a 'hard landing' on Sunday. They were confirmed killed on Monday morning around 16 hours after the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in poor weather.

In a solidarity message over the demise, America also reaffirmed its support for the people of Iran and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

"The United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran. As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms," US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Raisi, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and seven other people who were onboard the helicopter that crashed on Sunday have died, state media Press TV reported on Monday.

Raisi was returning to Iran following a visit to Azerbaijan when his helicopter came down in bad weather conditions on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Raisi and acknowledged Raisi's contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship.

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," PM Modi tweeted.

Nine people were on the helicopter that crashed in northwest Iran on Sunday, as reported by Tasnim News.

Raisi and his accompanying delegation were returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on the Aras River with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

Following the announcement of deaths of Raisi and his team, the Iranian cabinet held an emergency session headed by Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Press TV reported.

Raisi was heading to the city of Tabriz on Sunday afternoon when the incident took place.

An Al Jazeera reporter said that "looking at the wreckage of the helicopter, the chances of anyone surviving in such an accident are quite slim. We see that the whole cabin of the helicopter is completely burned."

The publication said that Iranian authorities "are saying that some of the bodies were burned beyond recognition and that they have not been able to identify who is who at the site."

Drone footage of the wreckage taken by the Red Crescent was carried on state media. It showed the crash site on a steep, wooded hillside, with little remaining of the helicopter beyond a blue and white tail, CNN reported.

For the first time, Iran is going through such a situation. The country has never seen something similar with the president and the foreign minister disappearing in a helicopter crash, reported Al Jazeera.

Following the report of the Iranian President's death and that of the foreign affairs minister, the government cabinet convened an urgent meeting, IRNA reported.

