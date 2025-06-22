U.S. Conducts Major Airstrikes on Iran’s 3 Nuclear Sites in Coordinated Military Operation

The United States has carried out a large-scale airstrike targeting three of Iran’s most critical nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—marking a dramatic escalation in regional tensions following a series of deadly exchanges between Israel and Iran.

Former President Donald Trump confirmed the operation in a statement posted to Truth Social, calling it a “very successful attack” and applauding the U.S. military. “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space,” Trump wrote. “A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”

Trump, who has remained a prominent voice on U.S. foreign policy since leaving office, congratulated American forces and emphasized military superiority, stating: “Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

Military Details Emerge

On Friday night, multiple B-2 Spirit stealth bombers were observed departing from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, according to CNN. The aircraft were later tracked flying west over the Pacific Ocean, reportedly en route to Guam. CNN further reported that the bombers were equipped with the Massive Ordnance Penetrator—a 30,000-pound bunker-busting bomb designed to strike hardened underground targets like Fordow. Each B-2 can carry two of these munitions, making them uniquely capable of targeting Iran’s fortified nuclear infrastructure.

Backdrop of Escalating Conflict

The airstrike follows a surge in hostilities in the Middle East. On June 13, Israel launched a series of attacks on Iran’s military and nuclear assets, reportedly killing several high-ranking Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran responded with a wave of missile and drone strikes aimed at Israeli targets. The situation has drawn concern from international observers, who warn that continued escalation could spark a broader regional conflict involving global powers