US Congress introduces bill to designate Anti-Communism Week

Washington, Jan 2 Legislation has been introduced in the US Congress to designate the first week of November as Anti-Communism Week and to seek an annual presidential proclamation honoring victims of communist regimes worldwide, according to a press release.

Introduced by Senator Rick Scott in the Senate, the bill proposes to mark November 2 through 8 each year as Anti-Communism Week. The measure also asks the President to issue a yearly proclamation calling on Americans to observe the week.

Scott said the legislation is meant to remember the victims of communist regimes and to reinforce American values of freedom and liberty. He said communism has caused widespread suffering and death wherever it has taken hold.

“Communism is one of the most destructive and deadly ideologies in human history, responsible for the suffering and deaths of millions while crushing freedom wherever it takes hold,” Scott said. “As a nation founded on liberty and individual freedoms, we must never forget these horrors or allow dangerous ideals to be repackaged, idealized, or sold to future generations.”

Scott said designating Anti-Communism Week would serve as a reminder of what he described as a brutal ideology. He said it would also reaffirm America’s commitment to freedom and opportunity.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a co-sponsor of the bill, said the measure is needed to honor those who suffered under communist rule.

“Communism has claimed over 100 million lives by suppressing freedom, erasing faith, and destroying the prosperity that comes from hard work,” Blackburn said. “The Anti-Communism Week Act would designate November 2 through 8 as a time to honor those victims, stand firm for liberty, and ensure this destructive ideology ends up on the ash heap of history.”

Companion legislation has been introduced in the House of Representatives. It is being led by Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar.

Salazar said many Americans no longer understand the history of communist regimes. She said this is especially true among younger people.

“Communism has left a trail of death, suffering, and shattered nations across the globe, from Cuba to China, from Venezuela to North Korea,” Salazar said. “Too many Americans, especially in our schools, are now dangerously unaware of the real history and real horrors behind these failed systems.”

She said the bill would create a formal time to educate the public. It would also honor those who died under communist governments.

“That’s why I’m proud to lead the Anti-Communism Week bill, which formally designates a week when we will reaffirm America’s commitment to freedom, educate our youth about the deadly consequences of communist ideology, and honor the memory of the tens of millions who have died under it,” Salazar said. “If we lose sight of history, we risk repeating it. This week isn’t just symbolic, it’s a necessary stand for liberty and truth.”

The legislation builds on a proclamation issued earlier this year by President Donald Trump proclaiming Anti-Communism Week. Supporters of the bill say the new measure would give that observance a permanent place in federal law.

The bill outlines congressional findings on the impact of communism. It says communist regimes have taken more than 100 million lives worldwide. It says those regimes sought to suppress freedom, erase faith, and deny basic human dignity. It also warns against what it describes as renewed efforts to rebrand communist ideas under new names and slogans.

The measure would amend Title 36 of the United States Code to officially recognize Anti-Communism Week. It does not create new federal programs or funding. Instead, it requests that the President issue an annual proclamation and encourages public observances and educational activities during the week.

Anti-communism has long shaped US politics and foreign policy, especially during the Cold War, when the United States confronted the Soviet Union and its allies. That period influenced American security strategy, diplomacy, and global alliances for decades.

Even after the Cold War ended, US leaders have continued to frame relations with countries such as Cuba, North Korea, China, and Venezuela through ideological and strategic competition. In recent years, debates over communism and socialism have also resurfaced in domestic politics, with sharp divisions over the role of government, economic policy, and individual freedom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor