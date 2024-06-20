US Congressional delegation's visit to Dalai Lama sends "very powerful" message to China, says Tibetan leader

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Former President of the Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay on Thursday emphasised that the United States Congressional delegation's meeting with Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama underscored the US' commitment to advocating for truth and justice despite China's opposition.

A bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by Congressman Michael McCaul and also included former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Dharamshala and met with the Dalai Lama.

Expressing satisfaction with this recent visit, the Tibetan leader called it a significant bipartisan gesture of support for Tibet.

"I am very happy with the US delegation led by leader Nancy Pelosi, former speaker of the Congress, and the chairman Michael McCaul of this housewarming relations Committee," Sangay remarked. "It's a very powerhouse, bipartisan both Republican Democrats have come all the way across continents to come to Dharamshala, meet with his holiness, get his blessing, that is, to demonstrate the US government and people's support for Tibet. So this is a big deal."

He emphasised the delegation's symbolic impact, stating, "They sent a very powerful message to Beijing that you will try to occupy, continue to occupy and repress Tibetans, but America will keep speaking for truth and justice."

Earlier this week, the US Congress passed a bill urging Beijing to re-engage with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders to peacefully resolve their dispute over the status and governance of Tibet, Radio Free Asia reported.

'The Resolve Tibet Act' urges Beijing to re-engage with Tibetan leaders for a peaceful resolution of their governance dispute with China.

Regarding pending legislation, Sangay expressed optimism about President JpoeBiden signing an act related to Tibet's historical status on July 6, coinciding with the Dalai Lama's birthday. "The act is very powerful because it talks about the historical status of Tibet being an independent country and Tibetans, as per international law, deserving self-determination," he explained. "It is in China's interest to talk, to have dialogue with the envoys of the Dalai Lama to resolve the issue of Tibet peacefully."

The delegation on Thursday also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

US Representatives - Gregory Meeks, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Nicole Malliotakis, Ami Bera and Jim McGovern are the other members of the visiting delegation.

On India's support, the Tibetan leader in-exile noted, "The fact that the US delegation led by Nancy Pelosi and Chairman Michael McCall was received and met by Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar clearly indicates that India is saying, we are with you to the Tibetan people and to the US delegation."

