US: Congressional leaders extend invitation to Netanyahu to deliver speech at Capitol Hill

Washington, DC [US], June 1 : Congressional leaders extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session on Capitol Hill, emphasising "America's solidarity with Israel" in the wake of the October 7 terror attack perpetrated by Hamas, The New York Post reported.

In a joint letter penned by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La), Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), Netanyahu was invited to speak, echoing previous sentiments of support for Israel expressed during President Isaac Herzog's visit to Washington last year.

"Last year, Congress was proud to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Washington to celebrate 75 years of friendship and partnership between our two democracies," the so-called "Gang of Four" wrote to Netanyahu.

"Less than three months later, the horrific attacks of October 7th shocked the world and forced your nation into a fight for its very existence. We join the State of Israel in your struggle against terror, especially as Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive and its leaders jeopardize regional stability."

The invitation comes amid lingering tensions between the Biden administration and Israel over differing approaches to handling the conflict with Hamas, as reported by The New York Post.

Hamas' October 7th attack resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and 33 Americans. Netanyahu responded by declaring war on the terror group, vowing to eliminate it from the Gaza Strip.

However, the conflict has resulted in significant casualties in Gaza, with the death toll reaching nearly 35,000, according to figures provided by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health. These numbers, however, do not distinguish between terrorists and civilians and may be inflated.

President Biden and his administration have previously criticized Netanyahu's leadership during the conflict and withheld some munitions shipments to the IDF, sparking bipartisan backlash.

Biden recently called for Israel to withdraw entirely from the conflict, asserting that Hamas was no longer capable of carrying out another attack similar to October 7th.

Meanwhile, the IDF has intensified its military campaign in southern Gaza, targeting Hamas strongholds, including Rafah.

The Biden administration's stance on the conflict has shifted, with Biden now advocating for a ceasefire. This change comes amidst concerns about voter sentiment among Muslim and Arab American communities in key battleground states like Michigan.

Schumer's previous call for new elections in Israel to replace Netanyahu during the war was met with criticism from both US lawmakers and Israeli officials, who viewed it as interference in Israel's democratic processes.

However, Schumer, alongside other congressional leaders, reiterated their support for Israel and extended the invitation to Netanyahu to share Israel's vision for defending democracy, combating terror, and achieving lasting peace in the region.

"The existential challenges we face, including the growing partnership between Iran, Russia, and China, threaten the security, peace, and prosperity of our countries and of free people around the world," they wrote.

"To build on our enduring relationship and to highlight America's solidarity with Israel, we invite you to share the Israeli government's vision for defending democracy, combatting terror, and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region."

Netanyahu, aged 74, has spoken before Congress on three occasions, with his most recent address occurring in 2015 following the Obama administration signing the Iran nuclear agreement.

Winston Churchill, the former British Prime Minister, is the sole foreign leader besides Netanyahu to have been granted this honour, delivering speeches to US lawmakers during joint meetings in 1941, 1943, and 1952, The New York Post reported.

