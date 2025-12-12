US Congressman, Homeland Security Secretary clash over courts, deportations

Washington, Dec 12 Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar accused Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem of defying federal courts and misleading the public, prompting a blunt rebuttal from the cabinet secretary, who then escalated the heated exchange.

During a Congressional hearing, Thanedar alleged that Noem had violated sworn testimony given earlier this year.

“Secretary Noem, you lied to me under oath that day. You lied to the American people, and you have betrayed the trust placed upon you in your role as Secretary of Homeland Security,” he said.

Thanedar, the only Indian American member of the House Homeland Security Committee, cited deportation flights that continued despite court orders. “You defied federal court orders when you refused to order the deportation flights to El Salvador in March to turn around,” he said, adding that courts had found DHS actions “unlawful.”

He pressed Noem on whether DHS was complying with judicial rulings. “Why did you lie under oath by saying DHS was following all federal court orders when they clearly were not?” Thanedar asked.

Noem rejected the accusation outright. “Congressman, the Department of Homeland Security and this administration comply with all federal court orders. We always have and we always will,” she said.

She argued that DHS was entitled to challenge rulings. “We will continue to appeal,” Noem said, adding that at the Supreme Court level the department had “an over 90 percent success rate… in our battle against activist judges across this country.”

The exchange grew more confrontational as Thanedar accused the department of detaining American citizens. “There have been at least 170 known cases of citizens being arrested or detained by federal immigration agents this year alone,” he said.

Noem again denied wrongdoing. “We have never once detained — or deported — an American citizen,” she said, explaining that people might be held briefly during enforcement operations. “When we verify their identity, then that is when they are released.”

Thanedar repeatedly interrupted, calling her statements false. “Not true,” he said more than once, before accusing the secretary of continuing to ignore court orders. “Do you plan on ignoring more federal orders?” he asked.

“We always comply with all federal court orders,” Noem replied.

The confrontation ended with Thanedar demanding accountability. “I am sick of your lies, and the American people demand the truth,” he said, before asking whether Noem would resign if not dismissed. Noem responded sharply: “I will consider your asking me to resign as an endorsement of my work.”

The exchange drew strong reactions from other lawmakers, with Democrats accusing Noem of evading oversight and Republicans accusing critics of undermining law enforcement.

Later in the hearing, Democratic members objected when Noem left before all questions were completed, prompting calls for her to be subpoenaed to return. Ranking Member Bennie Thompson said her departure showed “no respect for Congressional oversight.”

The committee ultimately voted along party lines to table a motion to compel her return.

The clash highlighted the intensely polarized debate over immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump’s second term, with courts, Congress, and the executive branch locked in disputes over authority and compliance.

Immigration has remained one of the most contentious issues in US politics, with enforcement policies repeatedly challenged in federal courts and scrutinized by lawmakers. The House Homeland Security Committee’s hearing was intended to focus on global threats, but immigration dominated the proceedings from start to finish.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor