US Congressman introduces bill for "Annexation and Statehood" of Greenland amid Trump's threat to control the island

Washington DC [US], January 13 : Amid US President Donald Trump's threats of having to do "something" about Greenland, US Congressman Randy Fine introduced a bill seeking the annexation of the Arctic island and its eventual admission as a US state, as the push to control the strategically located island continues by Trump and his administration.

Congressman Fine, who is a lawmaker in the US House of Representatives, in a post on X stated that he had introduced the "Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act", legislation that would authorise the US President to pursue all necessary means to bring Greenland into the American Union.

Fine framed the move as essential to counter the growing influence of Russia and China in the Arctic and to safeguard US national security, a claim also made by the US President.

The lawmaker further asserted that US adversaries are attempting to establish a foothold in the Arctic and argued that acquiring Greenland would prevent rival powers from controlling the region and would help secure America's northern flank.

"Huge News! Today, I am proud to introduce the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, a bill that allows the President to find the means necessary to bring Greenland into the Union. Let me be clear, our adversaries are trying to establish a foothold in the Arctic, and we can't let that happen. By acquiring Greenland, we would prevent our adversaries from controlling the Arctic Region and secure our northern flank from Russia and China," his post read.

In an official press release issued by Fine's office, the Florida congressman described Greenland as a "vital national security asset" and warned that control of the island would determine dominance over key Arctic shipping lanes and the broader security architecture protecting the United States.

He claimed that years of weak policies had allowed America's strategic position in the Arctic to erode, while China and Russia continued to expand their presence.

"Greenland is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignoreit is a vital national security asset. Whoever controls Greenland controls key Arctic shipping lanes and the security architecture protecting the United States. America cannot leave that future in the hands of regimes that despise our values and seek to undermine our security," the Congressman said.

The legislation authorises the President to seek negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark to annexe or otherwise acquire Greenland as a US territory.

Following any such acquisition, the US President would be required to submit a report to Congress outlining the changes to federal law needed to admit Greenland as a state, contingent on Greenland adopting a constitution deemed republican in form and consistent with the US Constitution.

Fine linked the bill to broader Republican assertions about restoring American strength on the global stage, referencing statements by Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the Arctic is rapidly becoming a central arena of global power competition.

He also claimed that recent US actions had put adversaries "on their heels," portraying the proposed annexation as part of a more assertive foreign policy posture.

Greenland, the world's largest island, is a self-governing territory within Denmark and a NATO partner of the United States. Both Danish and Greenlandic leaders have repeatedly rejected any suggestion that the island could be sold or annexed, emphasising that Greenland's future should be decided by its own people.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump reiterated claims of having to do "something" about Greenland, "the easy way" or "the hard way", saying that if the US doesn't take any action, Russia and China would spring in and that Washington does not want to have them as neighbours.

"We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland - and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour. I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way," Trump said when he was asked about the island.

