US Congressman Krishnamoorthi warns of worsening violence in Bangladesh

Washington, Dec 24 An influential American Congressman has expressed deep concern over what he described as a steadily deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh, warning that continued violence and attacks on minorities could further destabilise the country unless urgent corrective steps are taken.

“I’m deeply concerned about the security situation in Bangladesh. I think that it has deteriorated,” Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi told IANS in an interview.

“Unfortunately, it was not good even after the change in government, and now it’s worse,” he said amidst reports of deteriorating human rights conditions and increasing violence in this South Asian country.

He said a growing law-and-order vacuum had allowed violent groups to operate with impunity. “Into that vacuum have unfortunately emerged different violent groups that have carried out their own form of violence,” he said.

Krishnamoorthi said he was especially troubled by attacks on religious minorities, particularly Hindus. “One group of people that I’m especially concerned about are Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh,” he said, linking the poor security environment to “horrible, appalling killings” reported in recent days.

Responding to questions about why the situation has continued to worsen more than a year after a change in government, he pointed to widespread instability. “I think there’s generalised violence against numerous people, unfortunately,” he said.

He cited a recent killing that he said underscored the severity of the crisis. “When you have such a horrible security situation, then you have a situation like what we saw the other day, where a man was basically murdered for his religion, namely a Hindu,” he said.

Krishnamoorthi welcomed recent arrests but said they were not enough. “I’m glad that they arrested something like a dozen people following this brutal murder,” he said, adding that authorities “need to do more and they need to do it fast.”

“If they don’t, then people will not be held accountable, and the killing will continue,” he warned.

Asked whether the United States could play a role, Krishnamoorthi said Washington and other governments should keep pressing Dhaka on security and minority protection. “The US should constantly remind Bangladesh, as well as other countries, that we want you to succeed and we are willing to help you,” he said.

“But you also have to make sure that minorities are protected, that the security situation is improved, and that everybody can operate with some level of safety,” he added.

He warned that failure to restore public safety could open space for extremist forces. “Anything is possible,” he said, calling on authorities to crack down on “any violent extremists of any kind.”

“You can’t have an economy that works for everybody if people don’t feel public safety,” Krishnamoorthi said, describing protection of minorities as “a basic tenet of good government.”

Bangladesh has faced periodic international scrutiny over political violence and minority rights, particularly during periods of political transition.

The United States and other partners have repeatedly urged Bangladeshi authorities to uphold the rule of law and protect vulnerable communities as central to long-term stability.

