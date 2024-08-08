US Congressman McCormick "deeply disturbed" by reports of sectarian violence in Bangladesh

Washington, DC [US], August 8 : US Congressman Rich McCormick denounced the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, and said that he is deeply disturbed by the reports of sectarian violence targeting members of the Hindu minority in the country.

McCormick's remarks come at a time when Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina tendering her resignation from her post in the wake of mounting protests on August 5.

The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs, evolved into anti-government demonstrations.

Sharing a post on X, McCormick wrote, "I'm praying that the people of Bangladesh will know peace and stability again soon. I'm deeply disturbed by the reports of sectarian violence targeting members of the Hindu minority and will work with my colleagues on the House Foreign Affairs Committee to help promote a peaceful democratic transition in Bangladesh."

A day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister of Bangladesh and left the country, President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the country's parliament to make way for the formation of an interim administration, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, the report said. Bangladesh President's Press Secretary, Joynal Abedin, made the announcement.

In a statement issued by the Yunus Centre, the Nobel peace laureate said, "I fervently appeal to everybody to stay calm. Please refrain from all kinds of violence. I appeal to all students, members of all political parties and non-political people to stay calm. This is our beautiful country with lots of exciting possibilities. We must protect and make it a wonderful country for us and for our future generations."

Members of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus will take oath on Thursday night, the Daily Star reported.

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has indicated that the interim government may have 15 members for now. The names of the members of the interim government have not been disclosed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor