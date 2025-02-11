US Congressman Ro Khanna highlights "bipartisan" India-US ties, points to "regional challenges" due to China

Washington DC [US], February 11 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with President Donald Trump, US Congressman Ro Khanna emphasised the "bipartisan" nature of the US-India relationship.

Khanna also pointed out concerns faced due to China's "regional expansion," including in Arunachal Pradesh and Taiwan.

He also underscored opportunities for cross-border collaboration on scientific research and renewable energy, with the support of the "India caucus."

Speaking with ANI, Khanna said, "It's a commitment that the US-India relationship is bipartisan. It doesn't depend on a single President. My hope is that he will pick up on the work that President Biden did to deepen the military relationship and cooperation."

"We both recognise the challenges that China poses to regional expansion, whether it is in Arunachal Pradesh or whether it is in the Taiwan Strait. We also have the opportunity for cross-border collaboration on scientific research and renewable energy, and we will work to do that with the India caucus," Khanna added.

Notably, for decades, despite India's strong objections China has been claiming Arunachal Pradesh as its part.

In April last year, China had released a list of 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh in a bid to assert its claim over India's northeastern state. India had rejected such renaming of places by China, stating that assigning invented names will "not alter the reality that the state will always be an integral and inalienable part of India."

PM Modi is currently in France. Following his visit to France, PM Modi will travel to the US for a two-day visit at the invitation of President Trump.

The Prime Minister is set to co-chair the AI Action Summit alongside the French President, engaging with global leaders and tech industry executives to explore AI-driven advancements for the public good. The visit also holds historical significance, as the two leaders will jointly inaugurate India's first consulate in Marseille, marking a milestone in diplomatic outreach.

The visit aligns with ongoing efforts to deepen the India-France strategic partnership, including reviewing progress on the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, an initiative focused on long-term cooperation in key sectors.

During his stay, PM Modi will travel to Marseille with Macron, where they will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research.

In a tribute to historical ties, the Prime Minister will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars.

