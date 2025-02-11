US Congressman Ro Khanna urges "humane" treatment during deportations; calls for "balanced" US-India trade

Washington DC [US], February 11 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, US Congressman Ro Khanna spoke on key issues likely to be discussed between PM Modi and President Donald Trump, including immigration and trade.

In an interview with ANI, Khanna stressed the importance of "humane treatment" during deportation processes, stressing that those being deported should be treated with "appropriate dignity."

When asked if the deportation of Indian immigrants allegedly living illegally in the US will be discussed during PM Modi-President Trump's meeting, Khanna said, "I am sure immigration will be discussed. My view is that when deportations take place, they need to take place humanely where those being deported are treated with appropriate dignity, not harassed or treated in inhumane conditions."

"And of course, the people coming to the United States need to follow the law and come legally. So, that's what I hope will get resolved," Khanna added.

On trade, Khanna pointed out that one of the issues "corroding" US relations with China, Europe, and Canada is the large trade deficit, where the US buys more than it sells. Khanna emphasised that for the US-India relationship to strengthen, India should commit to purchasing as much from the US as the US buys from India.

Khanna told ANI, "America has a trade balance with India, one of the things that has corroded our relationship with China is a massive trade deficit where China is selling us all of these products and not buying our products. The same thing with Europe. We have a trade deficit with them. We have a trade deficit even with Canada. We need a balanced trade relationship. So I think what's important with India is that they commit to buying as much from the United States as we buy from them."

The matter pertains to the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals. A US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on February 5.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on February 6 had said that it is the obligation of all nations to take back their nationals if they are found to be residing there illegally and said that the Indian government is engaging the US government to ensure that the deportees are not mistreated in any manner.

In his statement in Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said that deportations by the US are organised and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE is effective from 2013. He said that there has been no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on February 5.

Notably, PM Modi is currently in France, where he is set to co-chair the AI Action Summit alongside the French President, engaging with global leaders and tech industry executives to explore AI-driven advancements for the public good. The visit also holds historical significance, as the two leaders will jointly inaugurate India's first consulate in Marseille, marking a milestone in diplomatic outreach.

The visit aligns with ongoing efforts to deepen the India-France strategic partnership, including reviewing progress on the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, an initiative focused on long-term cooperation in key sectors.

During his stay, PM Modi will travel to Marseille with Macron, where they will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research. In a tribute to historical ties, the Prime Minister will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars.

Following his visit to France, PM Modi will travel to the US for a two-day visit at the invitation of President Trump.

