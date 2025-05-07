US Congressman Shri Thanedar backs India's strikes on terror targets

Washington DC [US], May 7 : US Congressman Shri Thanedar on Tuesday expressed firm support for India following its airstrikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, describing the action as a justified response to the recent deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

""India has the right to defend itself after what happened in Pahalgam... Terrorists were focused on making sure the people they're killing are Hindus... Now that India has started to target the infrastructure of the terrorists and planned 9 such attacks, so India has the right to defend itself. India has a right to retaliate for what appears to be barbaric acts...I'm urging that United States supports India at this difficult time...First of all, the United States must recognise India's right to protect its people and its territory. Secondly, the United States must encourage a thorough and complete investigation about the terrorist attack," Thanedar told ANI

The Congressman also called on the US to work with India to fight against terrorism across the world.

"War is never a solution, but when such terroristic acts happen, it is important that the terrorists are found, they are punished. It is important that any country that is supporting terrorism sees that there are consequences for such actions and the United States must stand behind peaceful nations, democracies and the United States and India must collaborate to fight against terrorism all across the world," he said.

His statement came amid escalating tensions in South Asia after India launched "Operation Sindoor" targeting nine terror camps. The operation followed the Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen were killed.

India's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes were carried out against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the ministry said.

According to the statement, nine sites were targeted. "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it said.

Pakistan's Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, confirmed the strikes, "Some time ago from now, India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air."

