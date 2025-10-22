US Congressmen Krishnamoorthi, Fitzpatrick introduce bipartisan resolution to recognise Diwali's religious, historical significance

Washington DC [US], October 22 : US Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Brian Fitzpatrick on Tuesday (local time) introduced a bipartisan resolution in the US House of Representatives to recognise the religious and historical significance of Diwali, which began on October 20.

According to a press release, the resolution honours Diwali's cultural, spiritual, and historical significance to over three million Indian-Americans, including Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, and reflects the growing recognition of the Indian diaspora's contributions to the US.

"Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil," Congressman Krishnamoorthi said in a statement. "For the millions of Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains here in the US celebrating with friends, family, and loved ones, it's my hope that this bipartisan resolution brings our communities together and inspires us to see the light in the world and overcome the challenges we face."

Congressman Fitzpatrick emphasised the universal values symbolised by Diwali, stating, "Diwali speaks to the enduring human belief that light will always conquer darkness, that truth will outlast fear, and that unity is our strength."

He also praised the Indian-American community's contributions in Pennsylvania and across the nation, calling local Mandirs "critical community pillars of faith, service, and unity."

The resolution highlights Diwali's deep significance for Indian-Americans, noting that the festival is a time for thanksgiving and prayer for health, knowledge, and peace.

It underscores the tradition of lighting small oil lamps to symbolise the inner light that dispels the darkness of ignorance, celebrated on the last day of the lunar calendar's final month as a day of gratitude and renewal for many Hindus.

The resolution further added that for Sikhs, the festival marks the release of Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh guru, from Mughal captivity. At the same time, for Jains, it commemorates Lord Mahavira's attainment of Nirvana.

The resolution also acknowledges Diwali's importance across Indian-American communities, emphasising its universal message of hope and unity.

The resolution concludes by expressing the House of Representatives' respect for Indian Americans and the Indian diaspora, appreciating the religious diversity in both India and the United States, and reaffirming the enduring relationship of collaboration and mutual respect between India and the US.

"Recognising the religious and historical significance of Diwali... [it] expresses deepest respect for Indian-Americans and the Indian diaspora on this significant occasion... Acknowledges and supports the relationship of collaboration and respect between the United States and India," the resolution added.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the gods.

The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called 'Chhoti Diwali' or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters in return.

