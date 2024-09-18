US Congresswoman condemns desecration of BAPS Mandir in New York

Washington DC [US], September 18 : Lori Trahan, leader of Massachusetts' Third District, condemned the desecration of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in New York's Melville and said that it goes against Americans who respect the right of every person to practice their religion.

Trahan said that she condemns this and all forms of hatred.

In a post on X, she said, "This vile act of intimidation targeting Hindus in Melville, New York, goes against everything we stand for as Americans who respect the right of every person to practice their religion free from persecution. We must forcefully condemn this and all forms of hatred."

https://x.com/RepLoriTrahan/status/1836036112743010415

Earlier in the day, the Consulate General of India in New York condemned the desecration of BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York stated, "The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable ; The Consulate @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with U.S. law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act."

https://x.com/IndiainNewYork/status/1835733692162965877

In a post on X, the BAPS stated, "Deeply saddened by the desecration of our BAPS Mandir in Melville, NY, an act aimed at inciting hatred against Hindus. Today, local, state & federal leaders gathered to promote peace, respect & unity. Guided by our faith, we stand united against hate with compassion & solidarity."

https://x.com/BAPS_PubAffairs/status/1835788491315089814

Several US lawmakers condemned the desecration of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in New York's Melville with messages of hatred and demanded accountability from the authorities.

The Congressmen also raised concerns about repeated incidents of hate and violence in the country.

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar strongly condemned the "hideous act" and stressed that such acts of "vandalism, bigotry, and hate" must be fully investigated.

https://x.com/ShriThanedar/status/1835861498897293449

"This is totally unacceptable. I strongly condemn the hideous acts of vandalism targeting the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville. Such acts of vandalism, bigotry, and hate must be fully investigated. The BAPS community deserves answers and justice," he stated on X.

