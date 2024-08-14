US Consul General meets Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishnan

Mumbai [Maharashtra], August 14 : The Consul General of the United States of America in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, called on Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Monday.

Hankey and Radhakrishnan discussed issues such as promoting economic and political cooperation, trade and investment, academic collaboration with American Universities and skill development at the meeting.

In a post on X, the Governor said, "US Consul in Mumbai Mike Hankey today called on Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan Mumbai. On this occasion, bilateral economic and political cooperation, trade and investment, cooperation of state universities with American universities and skill development were discussed."

अमेरिकेचे मुंबईतील वाणिज्यदूत माईक हँकी यांनी आज राज्यपाल सी पी राधाकृष्णन यांची राजभवन मुंबई येथे सदिच्छा भेट घेतली. यावेळी द्विपक्षीय आर्थिक व राजकीय सहकार्य, व्यापार व गुंतवणूक, राज्यातील विद्यापीठांचे अमेरिकन विद्यापीठांशी सहकार्य तसेच कौशल्य विकास या विषयांवर चर्चा झाली. pic.twitter.com/kK63kdRTtE— Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) August 13, 2024

Hankey started his conversation with the Governor in Tamil. He said thirty years ago, he had spent one year in Tamil Nadu under a student exchange programme.

Political-Economic Chief in the US Consulate Richa Bhala, Political Officer Ryan Mullen and Political Advisor Priyanka Visaria-Nayak were also present at the meeting.

Earlier on August 9, Radhakrishnan launched Phase 2 of 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala' 'Maha Vachan Utsav', 'Majhi Parasbaug' and other educational initiatives of School Education Department of Government of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

The Governor also unveiled the logo and QR Code of the programme of registering and providing employment and skill development opportunities to the youth of Maharashtra at Baden-Wurttemberg in the State of Germany on the occasion.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of School Education and Goethe Institutes Mumbai and Pune on teaching the German language to youth and another MoU regarding teaching Marathi in the USA was launched with the Brihan Maharashtra Mandal America.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the meeting through the digital platform.

Hankey on March 1 attended a two-day Regional Industry Conclave held in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. Hankey was the Guest of Honor at the Conclave and said, "The United States' partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships. Simply put, our countries are better together."

