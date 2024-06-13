US Consulate General Mumbai celebrates Student Visa Day amid soaring demand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : Amidst a surge in demand for student visas, the US Consulate General Mumbai commemorated Student Visa Day with fervour, showcasing the enduring allure of American higher education for students across India.

The consular team, grappling with an unprecedented influx of applicants, conducted interviews for 3,900 aspiring students on its 8th Annual Student Visa Day.

"Our signature goal here has been to advance our Indian partners' women's economic empowerment. So this is a fundamental first step in that higher education. Congrats to all of you women going there to the United States. We in the US government want to make that experience for everyone, boys, girls, men and women, a safe and secure one..." remarked Deputy Principal Officer, Michael Schreuder, underlining the consulate's commitment to fostering gender equality and safety in educational pursuits.

Acting Visa Chief, Denise Taylor, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the transformative potential of studying in the United States. "Our message to these students is to go to the United States and learn everything. You can soak up not just the experiences that you have at the college, but the experiences you have in the communities, in the culture. The United States is an incredibly interesting, diverse and fascinating country," she enthused, encouraging students to embrace the myriad opportunities for personal and academic growth.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, extended his heartfelt wishes to all Indian students, recognising their academic achievements and the profound impact they will have as ambassadors of India. "Each student is an ambassador for India. Together we are taking the US-India relationship forward," Garcetti emphasized, underscoring the bilateral partnership's significance in shaping global education.

Reflecting on the historic academic exchanges between the US and India, Special Assistant to the Minister-Counselor for Consumer Affairs, Nazima H Razick, emphasised the importance of understanding the purpose and financial implications of studying abroad. She urged students to approach their educational journey with clarity and foresight.

Among the aspiring students, Simone expressed her excitement for the unique educational experience awaiting her in the US. "The US has, like I said, a more practical approach to education, rather than a more theoretical approach that's seen in India... Apart from that, there's a lot of cultural exposure in the US as well," she shared, highlighting the enriching opportunities for personal and professional development.

As the US Consulate General Mumbai continues to navigate the surge in demand for student visas, Student Visa Day stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of American education and the boundless aspirations of India's youth.

