US Court delays hush money case hearing until November elections

New York [US], September 7 : The US Court announced that former President Donald Trump will not be sentenced in his New York criminal case until after the November presidential election, CNN reported.

As per the CNN report on Friday, Judge Juan Merchan explained the reason that delay in the sentencing is in part to avoid any appearance of affecting the outcome of the presidential race.

After Trump's lawyers requested the court to push his hearing, Merchan responded that if it is deemed necessary, he will sentence Trump on November 26, CNN reported.

"Adjourning decision on the motion and sentencing, if such is required, should dispel any suggestion that the Court will have issued any decision or imposed sentence either to give an advantage to, or to create a disadvantage for, any political party and or any candidate for any office," CNN quoted Merchan as saying.

Merchan added that he will decide on Trump's motion to vacate the verdict because the Supreme Court decided on presidential immunity. Merchan said that Supreme Court "rendered a historic and intervening decision" with its immunity ruling, CNN reported.

Steven Cheung, the spokesperson of Trump's campaign stated, "There should be no sentencing in the Manhattan District Attorney's election interference witch hunt. As mandated by the United States Supreme Court, this case, along with all the other Harris-Biden hoaxes, should be dismissed."

"This matter is one that stands alone, in a unique place in this Nation's history, and this Court has presided over it since its inception - from arraignment to jury verdict and a plentitude of motions and other matters in-between. Were this Court to decide, after careful consideration of the Supreme Court's decision in Trump, that this case should proceed, it will be faced with one of the most critical and difficult decisions a trial court judge faces - the sentencing of a defendant found guilty of crimes by a unanimous jury of his peers," Merchan wrote, as per CNN report.

"The members of this jury served diligently on this case, and their verdict must be respected and addressed in a manner that is not diluted by the enormity of the upcoming presidential election," he continued. "Likewise, if one is necessary, the Defendant has the right to a sentencing hearing that respects and protects his constitutional rights," CNN quoted Merchan as saying.

A New York judge partially lifted a gag order imposed on Donald Trump in his hush money criminal case on June 25. The updated terms allow Trump to resume speaking about trial witnesses, including Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels, whom the former president has strongly attacked.

