US customs seizes USD 775K worth of counterfeit toys from China; parents alerted of holiday risks

Washington, DC [US], December 1 : US customs officials are alerting parents about the risks associated with counterfeit toys after confiscating over USD 775,000 worth of fake products from China, as stated in a November 25 announcement, which included imitations of well-known characters like Mickey Mouse and Labubu, according to a report by The Epoch Times (TET).

The confiscated shipment contains 12,191 plush toys, 1,661 backpacks, 1,600 music boxes, 1,430 snow globes, 552 animal floral arrangements, and 200 rose decorations, as revealed by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Norfolk on November 25. CBP's trade specialists estimated that the 17,634 seized items would have been valued at USD 776,562 if they had been authentic.

In addition to Mickey Mouse and Labubu, the seized items infringed upon the trademarks and copyrights of Despicable Me, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Mario, and Pikachu, among other popular franchises.

CBP officials seized the Chinese shipment at the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News on October 29, and it was intended for delivery to an address in Wood County, West Virginia, as reported by TET.

"Ensuring that all imports comply with the law and are safe for consumers remains a key priority for Customs and Border Protection," stated Keri Brady, CBP's area port director at the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, as noted by the TET report.

"As we approach the holiday shopping season, we urge parents to be cautious when purchasing items online or at significant discounts to ensure that the toys, clothing, or accessories for children are safe and do not pose serious health risks to their families." In fiscal year 2024, CBP confiscated approximately 284,826 toys, which were part of a total of over 32 million seized items, according to a report.

The estimated manufacturer's suggested retail price of the confiscated toys exceeded USD 7 million, while the total value of all seized items amounted to more than USD 5.4 billion had they been genuine, as highlighted by the TET report.

China led all countries and regions in the number of seizures for intellectual property infringement, accounting for over 22 million products valued at more than USD 4 billion if they had been real, according to the report.

On November 12, CBP issued a warning to Americans about the dangers of purchasing counterfeit goods during the holiday season, pointing out that "illegitimate sales are among the most lucrative transnational crimes." The agency reported having seized nearly 79 million counterfeit items with a combined estimated retail price exceeding USD 7.3 billion in fiscal year 2025.

The most frequently seized items were counterfeit clothing, consumer electronics, toys, and medications, as emphasised by the TET report.

"It is vital that shoppers recognise that purchasing inexpensive, inauthentic products is not without consequences. It can pose risks to those you care about due to toxic substances and may also finance criminal enterprises," stated Diane J. Sabatino, acting executive assistant commissioner of CBP's Office of Field Operations, as quoted by the TET report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor