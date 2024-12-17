US: Death toll of Wisconsin school shooting revised to 2

New York, Dec 17 A teacher and a teenage student were killed and six students were injured in a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday, said the police who previously reported a higher death toll but later revised the information.

The suspect, a teenage student at the school, is also dead, police said. The suspect used a handgun, Xinhua news agency reported.

A motive is not clear, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference, adding that of the six injured students, two are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, and the other four suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are working to reunite students with their parents. About 390 students from kindergarten through 12th grade attend the school, according to ABC News.

Jill Underly, Wisconsin's superintendent of public instruction, stressed the need for change, saying in a statement,"This tragedy is a stark reminder that we must do more to protect our children and our educators to ensure that such horrors never happen again. We will not rest until we find solutions that make our schools safe."

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wrote, "I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond."

The Madison Police Department declined to provide details about the two people killed during a shooting at a Christian school Monday morning, citing the need to contact the victims' families before releasing details.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have responded.

Senator Ron Johnson wrote on social media that "my sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation".

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the Madison school shooting.

"The President has been briefed on the school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin. Senior White House officials are in touch with local counterparts in Madison to provide support as needed," Senior deputy press secretary Emilie Simons said.

There have been 322 school shootings this year in the US, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database, the second highest total of any year since 1966 -- topped only by last year's total of 349 shootings.

Polling in the US has consistently found that the American public wants stricter laws on firearms, but politicians have found it difficult to push through legislation in the face of a strong pro-gun lobby.

