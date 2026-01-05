US Democrats say Trump bypassed Congress on Venezuela

Washington, Jan 5 US Democratic lawmakers accused President Donald Trump of bypassing Congress and misleading lawmakers by using military force to arrest Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro without authorization.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said the operation amounted to an illegal act of war.

“This is wildly illegal,” Murphy told CNN, arguing that the president cannot conduct a military operation of that scale in a foreign country without congressional approval.

Murphy said the administration initially briefed lawmakers by describing the mission as a counter-narcotics effort, only for officials to later acknowledge the use of US military assets.

“They came to Congress and literally lied to our face,” Murphy said on CNN.

Murphy rejected claims that Venezuela posed an imminent threat to the United States. “Venezuela is not a security threat to the United States,” he said, noting that the country is not planning to invade the US and does not host al Qaeda-style terror groups.

He also challenged the drug rationale. On CNN, Murphy said most cocaine produced in Venezuela does not reach the United States, while fentanyl — the drug killing Americans — does not originate there.

“This has nothing to do with American national security,” Murphy said.

House Intelligence Committee Democrat Jim Himes, also speaking on CNN, said lawmakers had not been properly briefed and disputed claims that Congress could not be notified due to potential leaks.

“The law says you must brief Congress,” Himes said on State of the Union.

Democrats also questioned President Trump’s repeated references to Venezuela’s oil industry. Murphy said the focus on oil raised red flags about the true motivation behind the operation.

“This seems to be mostly about oil and natural resources,” he said on CNN, warning that Wall Street and energy investors appeared positioned to benefit.

Murphy warned that the administration has offered no clear plan for what follows Maduro’s removal. “We don’t know what happens next,” he said. “And that’s dangerous.”

Democratic leaders said Congress must reassert its authority to prevent escalation without accountability.

