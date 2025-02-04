US Deports Indian Migrants: 205 Indians Leaves For Amritsar Following Donald Trump's Return as President

On Monday, a United States military flight, carrying 205 Indian migrants, departed from San Antonio for Amritsar, Punjab. This marks the beginning of the US government’s efforts to deport illegal migrants back to India. The C-17 aircraft, which was transporting the migrants, is expected to take at least 24 hours to arrive at its destination.This flight represents the furthest journey yet for the military transport flights under the Trump administration’s deportation program. A spokesperson from the US embassy commented on the development, stating that while they could not provide specific details, they emphasized that the United States is rigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws, sending a clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk.

In addition, the Pentagon has begun organizing flights to deport over 5,000 immigrants detained by US authorities in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California. Previous flights have taken migrants to Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras.On Wednesday, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar remarked that the Indian government was open to facilitating the return of its citizens who have been living illegally in foreign countries, including the United States. He also warned the public about the estimated 18,000 Indians residing illegally in the US.

Under former President Donald Trump’s administration, efforts to crack down on illegal immigration intensified, including attempting to end most enrollment in the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, which was available to individuals from countries facing natural disasters, armed conflict, or other extraordinary conditions. These actions align with Trump’s broader stance of restricting immigration and prioritizing border security.