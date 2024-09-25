US designates UAE as Major Defence Partner to build on trilateral initiatives with India

Washington DC [US], September 25 : The United States has designated United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a Major Defence Partner of the US to build on trilateral initiatives and coordination between the US, the UAE, and India.

US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin said that the US looks forward to deepening its security and defence partnership with the UAE to build a more stable and prosperous Middle East region.

"Today, @POTUS designated the UAE a Major Defense Partner of the U.S. to build on trilateral initiatives and coordination between the U.S., the UAE, and India. We look forward to deepening our dynamic security and defense partnership with the UAE to build a more stable, secure, peaceful, and prosperous Middle East region," Austin stated in a post on X.

Earlier on Monday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met President Joe Biden at the White House during his official visit to the US.

The visit is the first-ever by a UAE President to the US and marks the leaders' fourth bilateral meeting in the Biden-Harris Administration, a statement by the White House stated.

"The leaders affirmed the enduring US-UAE strategic and defence partnership, bolstered areas of deepening cooperation in advanced technology and investments, and discussed global and regional matters," the White House statement read.

"They further pledged to pursue new opportunities to strengthen their economic and defence partnership; promote peace and stability across the Middle East and wider region; and deliver global leadership on issues of shared importance. The five decades of US-UAE ties and friendship are rooted in a strong foundation of close collaboration that has underpinned our countries' prosperity and security," it added.

