US dictating its will on independent nations such as Iran and India: Iranian embassy amid Trump's tariffs

New Delhi [India], July 31 : Criticising the announcement of 25 per cent tariffs by United States President Donald Trump on India, the Iranian Embassy in India said on Thursday that the US continues to "weaponize the economy and use sanctions as tools to dictate its will on independent nations such as Iran and India," which in turn has affected the country's growth and development.

"The United States continues to weaponise the economy and use #sanctions as tools to dictate its will on independent nations such as Iran and India and impede their growth and development. These coercive discriminatory actions violate the principles of international law and national sovereignty, representing a modern form of economic imperialism," the Iranian embassy posted on X.

"Resisting such policies is a stand for a more powerful emerging non-Western-led multilateral world order and a stronger Global South," the Embassy added.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), attacking both India and Russia, Donald Trump said that he don't care what India does with Russai and they can take their "dead economies down together".

Trump further warned that Deputy Chair of the Security Council of Russia and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev should watch his words and not enter dangerous territory.

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The comments come as Trump sharply attacked India's trade barriers and directly targeted its Russian oil purchases and military equipment. He doubled down on his threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Indian imports and threatened an additional "penalty" in response to India's energy purchases.

Trump's tariff escalation comes on the heels of a series of deals with major US trading partners that have set a rough baseline for tariffs of between 15 per cent and 20 per cent, and included a series of pledges to expand market access for US products and foreign investment commitments, as per CNN.

