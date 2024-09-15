US diplomat Donald Lu arrives in Dhaka, to hold talks with Muhammad Yunus

Dhaka, Sep 15 The US State Department's key diplomat Donald Lu has arrived in Dhaka to hold discussions with the interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

Lu, the assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs, landed in Dhaka on Saturday noon after concluding his visit to Delhi, bdnews24 reported.

Upon his arrival at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport, he was greeted by Samia Israt Ronee, director of the North America division of the Foreign Ministry.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, the Ministry said Brandon Lynch, the assistant US trade representative for South and Central Asia, is accompanying Lu.

To lead the delegation, Brent Neiman, assistant Treasury secretary for international finance, had already arrived in Dhaka on Saturday morning.

The US Embassy in Dhaka reported that Neiman had a meeting with a delegation from the American Chamber of Commerce, bdnews24 reported.

The delegation will meet Chief Advisor Yunus and discuss bilateral issues. They will also meet Finance and Commerce Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed.

Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain said US Treasury and National Security Council officials will stay in Bangladesh longer than Lu.

He added the discussions will primarily focus on financial and trade matters, bdnews 24 reported.

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin told reporters on Thursday, "I can only say that the arrival of the US delegation after the formation of the interim government reflects the importance the US places on its relationship with Bangladesh."

He mentioned that the composition of the US delegation suggests a broad and multi-dimensional dialogue.

"It will not be limited to just a specific issue. In line with this, we are also preparing on our end. Our team will be similarly aligned," he added.

The five-member US delegation was received on Saturday morning at Shahjalal International Airport by Khandaker Masudul Alam, Director General (North America) of the Foreign Ministry.

This high-level delegation marks the first such visit to Bangladesh since the formation of the interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on August 8.

The delegation includes officials from the US Department of State, the Treasury, the US Agency for International Development, and the Department of Commerce.

The Chief Advisor's press wing confirmed that the delegation will meet Yunus at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at the state guest house Jamuna.

A US State Department statement said Lu will be part of a US delegation holding meetings with the Bangladeshi interim government.

Lu will also visit India during the September 10-16 trip.

"US and Bangladeshi officials will discuss how the US can support Bangladesh's economic growth, financial stability and development needs," the statement said.

