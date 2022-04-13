US distinguishes between India, China over respective stands on Russia amid Ukraine crisis: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) said that America does distinguish and differentiate between India and China over their respective stands on Russia amid the Ukraine crisis.

Answering to question of ANI, "if the US clearly understands the reasons behind China's and India's respective stands on Russia" in a press conference here with Indian ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, he said, "You are asking me, do the Americans distinguish and differentiate between India and China over respective stands on Russia amid Ukraine crisis. Obviously, they do."

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India on March 25, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the continuing India-China stand-off in Ladakh.

Jaishankar further stated that both the ministers shared their respective analyses concerning the Ukraine situation and agreed that the way out is the cessation of hostilities and dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

"If you are asking me how we look at unfolding developments in Ukraine, I had Min Wang Yi come to India last month. We shared our respective analyses. But we agreed and still agree on that way out is dialogue and cessation of hostilities would be a necessary first step."

Meanwhile talking about discussions with the US during the 2+2 ministerial meetings said that both countries agreed to encourage an early cessation of hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv.

"Our discussions with Americans were more about what is it we can all do to encourage an early cessation of hostilities. That's where the focus should be. We do think a large part of the international community and some other countries have taken an active interest and think along similar lines," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar, who held a series of high-level meetings during his visit to the United States, said that a lot of time went into discussions on the Ukraine crisis. He said India provided its perspective clearly and "the two countries discussed energy crisis, food security and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv" amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Obviously a lot of our time went to discussions on Ukraine, there was discussion on US perspectives, their analysis, their sense, what they think is likely to happen. The conflict (Russia-Ukraine) and diplomacy involved in it -- peace talks, progress etc were one set of issues that came up," Jaishankar said at a press conference here.

Jaishankar said that the Ukraine conflict situation has a direct impact on the global economy.

"Ukraine situation is something that worries everyone. It also has consequences for most people. So, there's a natural interest in the international community to say what we can do to help ease the situation and hopefully sort out the situation. I think it has been a persistent thing," he added.

Answering "if the US asked India for mediation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis," Jaishankar said, "No there was no specific message or communication suggested to us. That's not how it works. I think what you are having at this point of time is a set of countries who have relations with all parties concerned."

Talking about the energy crisis caused due to the conflict, he said, "We have had multiple events which have really hardened the energy market and put pressure on our economies and it is important for others to realise that. So, I think we were quite clear on what high energy prices are doing to growth prospects and inflationary consequences that happen."

Jaishankar took part in the fourth 2+2 Dialogue between the two countries. He also held talks with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

During the joint press conference after the 2+2 ministerial meeting, Jaishankar responded to questions about criticism of India's purchase of Russian oil.

"If you are looking at (India's) energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest your attention should be on Europe. We buy some energy necessary for our energy security. But I suspect, looking at figures, our purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon," he had said.

He had said India has made a number of statements that articulate its position on the Ukraine conflict.

"Briefly, what that position state is that we are against the conflict, we are for dialogue and diplomacy, we are for urgent cessation of violence and we are prepared to contribute to these objectives in whatever ways."

Meanwhile, Jaishankar will be visiting New York today. He will be meeting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and will conduct internal meetings with the India Mission at the United Nations.

Jaishankar is scheduled to depart for India on Friday after spending a day in New York.

( With inputs from ANI )

