US: Donald Trump calls hush money trial "very unfair", vows to appeal conviction

New York [US], May 31 : A day after being convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, former US President Donald Trump called the hush money trial "very unfair" and criticised Judge Juan Merchan, calling him "conflicted" in remarks after his conviction, CNN reported. He announced that his legal team would appeal the conviction and called the trial a "hoax."

Speaking to reporters from Trump Tower in Manhattan, Trump said, "As far as the trial itself, it was very unfair. We weren't allowed to use our election expert under any circumstances. You saw what happened to some of the witnesses that were on our side, they were literally crucified by this man."

Slamming the judge, Trump said, "he looks like an angel, but he's really a devil. He looks so nice and soft. No, unless you saw him in action. And you saw that with a certain witness that went through hell," CNN reported.

Criticising the court verdict, he claimed, The people of our country know it's a hoax, they know it's a hoax, they get it." He said, "You know, they're really smart. And it's really something, so we're going to be appealing this scam," ABC News reported.

He further said that he had been placed under a "gag order" where he had to pay thousands of dollars in penalties and was threatened with jail.

Trump said, "There's never been a more conflicted judge." He said, "Now, I'm under a gag order, which nobody has ever been under no presidential candidates ever been under a gag order before. "

He said, "I'm under a gag order, nasty gag order, where I've had to pay thousands of dollars in penalties and was threatened with jail."

Trump said there were "bad people" were behind his conviction and reiterated his claim that Judge Juan Merchan was "highly conflicted" in the case.

He said, "If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone."

Trump disputed the characterisation of his crime, saying that he had a legal expense, paying lawyer Michael Cohen and it was mentioned as a legal expense.

He said the bookkeeper "correctly marked it down in the books," further adding that it was done "without any knowledge from me." Donald Trump asked, "What else are you going to call it?," CNN reported.

He said, "Falsifying business records that sounds so bad, to me it sounds very bad." "That's a bad thing for me, I've never had that before," he added.

Donald Trump criticised his former attorney and key witness Michael Cohen in his criminal hush money trial. However, he did not mention his name to avoid violating his gag order, according to CNN report.

Trump said, "This was a highly qualified lawyer." He said, "Now I'm not allowed to use his name because of the gag order. But you know, he's a sleazebag. Everybody knows that. Took me a while to find out, but he was effective."

On Thursday, a Manhattan jury convicted Donald Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a case stemming from a New York hush money criminal trial that silenced a porn star, CNN reported. This verdict marks a historic moment as Trump becomes the first president in US history to be convicted of a felony.

Prosecutors levelled accusations against Trump, alleging his involvement in an illegal conspiracy aimed at undermining the integrity of the 2016 election and suppressing negative information. Central to the case was the concealment of a hush money payment made to an adult film star.

Following the jury's decision, Trump vehemently denounced the trial, labelling it a "disgrace" and decrying it as "rigged." "We didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man," Trump asserted, expressing his dissatisfaction after leaving the courtroom.

Despite the guilty verdict, Trump maintained his innocence, positioning the upcoming general election as the true measure of public opinion on the matter.

"The real verdict is going to be on November 5 by the people," he declared. Trump also directed criticism towards the Manhattan District Attorney and the Biden administration, baselessly claiming their influence over the case.

In a separate statement, Trump's legal team vowed to challenge the verdict, but Judge Juan Merchan denied Trump's motion for an acquittal and scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 11.

The trial centred on allegations surrounding a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records in connection with this scheme, encompassing 34 felony counts.

Before the jury began deliberations, both the defence and prosecution delivered closing arguments, presenting contrasting narratives regarding the payment to Daniels and subsequent reimbursements to Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen. The credibility of Cohen emerged as a focal point during the trial.

Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, launched a vigorous attack on Cohen's credibility, likening him to a prolific liar. Blanche sought to discredit Cohen's testimony, particularly regarding a phone call with Trump on October 24, 2016. He argued that Cohen's history of deception rendered his claims unreliable, according to CNN report.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass countered Blanche's arguments, asserting the validity of Cohen's testimony and highlighting corroborating evidence. Steinglass emphasised the significance of testimony from individuals such as David Pecker, the former chief of American Media Inc. (AMI), in supporting Cohen's version of events.

Throughout the trial, Steinglass meticulously guided jurors through the evidence, underscoring the consistency of the testimony and documentation presented. He emphasised the intricate dynamics between Cohen and Trump, characterising their communication as often cryptic and fast-paced.

