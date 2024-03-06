US dwells on need to "investigate" electoral irregularities in Pakistan

Washington, DC [US], March 6 : The spokesman for the US State Department, Matthew Miller, on Tuesday urged the newly elected Pakistan government to investigate the electoral irregularities and challenges by the political parties.

Highlighting that the US will work with the newly elected government led by Shehbaz Sharif, Miller pointed out the irregularities.

"There was a competitive election in Pakistan. Millions and millions of people made their voices heard. A new government has been formed and we will of course work with that government. At the same time, there were reported irregularities. There have been challenges brought by political parties to the results and we want to see those challenges and those irregularities fully investigated," he said.

Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan's PM after he secured 201 votes in the National Assembly on Sunday defeating his rival Omar Ayub Khan who was backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The government formation in Pakistan has taken place after PML-N held talks with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other parties, including MQM-P, PML-Q, BAP, PML-Z, IPP.

Responding to a question about the freedom of speech in Pakistan, US State Department spokesperson condemned the partial or complete government-imposed shutdowns of internet platforms in the country.

Expressing his support for freedom of expression in Pakistan, he said, "You've heard me in the past say from here that we condemn the partial or complete government-imposed shutdowns of internet platforms, including Twitter or X, and so we have and we will continue to emphasize the importance of respecting these fundamental freedoms during our engagements with Pakistani officials."

The swearing-in ceremony of Shehbaz Sharif took place amid protests in different parts of country by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which has alleged rigging in the general elections on February 8.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi administered oath to Shehbaz Sharif at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

Following the elections on February 8, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has on multiple occasions held nationwide protests against the alleged rigging in the polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor